During its virtual meeting on March 21, the Committee on Professional & Member Relations (P&MR) approved requests for cosponsorship of the 2011 International Conference on Thermochemical Biomass Conversion Science and the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) International Conference on Chemical Research Applied to World Needs.
P&MR reviewed the status of the new Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board, including its final membership, which followed guidance by P&MR in December 2010. It was reported that the Professional Advancement Subcommittee had recently reviewed and provided comments on the draft 2011–12 chemistry workforce initiative, and the full committee provided additional suggestions in this area. The committee also received a status report from the Leadership Advisory Board.
P&MR was briefed on the transition to the Committee on Meetings & Expositions for oversight of the e-dissemination of meeting content. Key issues under discussion include the price of the content, the duration of archiving, and potential adjustments to the national meeting registration rate.
The committee discussed a suggestion by the chair of the ACS Committee on Nomenclature, Terminology & Symbols that ACS seek to improve communications to ACS committee chairs and other interested ACS members on issues being considered by IUPAC. The committee agreed to explore options to improve such communications. P&MR also considered a request for ACS financial support for the Malta V Conference in Paris in December 2011. Following discussion, P&MR made a recommendation to the ACS Board on a contribution and type of cosponsorship support.
P&MR also received reports on the status of ACS’s global alliances, its international chapters, and its role in the celebration of the International Year of Chemistry 2011.
