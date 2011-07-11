Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Publications (Joint with Council)

by Kevin P. Gable
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Publications Committee (PUBS) elected Stephanie L. Brock as its vice chair.

The committee accepted the editorial monitoring reports and recommendations for Environmental Science & Technology and the Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry. The committee also deliberated regarding the reappointment of editors of these journals and submitted recommendations to the ACS Board of Directors. ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, Bioconjugate Chemistry, Chemical Research in Toxicology, and Langmuir will be monitored next.

The ACS Publications Web Strategy and Sales & Marketing teams—in association with colleagues in Editorial, Production, and Information Technology—have kept ACS in the forefront of high-impact, peer-reviewed science and the digital publishing revolution. The society’s high-quality journals have never been more accessible to, or consulted more frequently by, the scientific community around the world. ACS Mobile is expanding its award-winning iPhone and iPad mobile application to tablet and smartphone devices with Google’s Android operating system, as announced at the national meeting.

Partnering with Washington IT, Chemical & Engineering News has made significant progress in upgrading its technology base through a set of interrelated projects that will result in an end-to-end XML workflow, new content management and Web delivery platform, redesign of C&EN Online, and introduction of a mobile application for C&EN on multiple mobile delivery devices including the iPhone and iPad.

The Copyright Subcommittee discussed the updated Journal Publishing Agreement that was released in 2010. An outreach program to educate authors about copyright matters was proposed.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Introduces ACS2Go
Print On Demand Available For ACS Journals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE