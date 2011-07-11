Publications (Joint with Council)

The Publications Committee (PUBS) elected Stephanie L. Brock as its vice chair.
The committee accepted the editorial monitoring reports and recommendations for Environmental Science & Technology and the Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry. The committee also deliberated regarding the reappointment of editors of these journals and submitted recommendations to the ACS Board of Directors. ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, Bioconjugate Chemistry, Chemical Research in Toxicology, and Langmuir will be monitored next.
The ACS Publications Web Strategy and Sales & Marketing teams—in association with colleagues in Editorial, Production, and Information Technology—have kept ACS in the forefront of high-impact, peer-reviewed science and the digital publishing revolution. The society’s high-quality journals have never been more accessible to, or consulted more frequently by, the scientific community around the world. ACS Mobile is expanding its award-winning iPhone and iPad mobile application to tablet and smartphone devices with Google’s Android operating system, as announced at the national meeting.
Partnering with Washington IT, Chemical & Engineering News has made significant progress in upgrading its technology base through a set of interrelated projects that will result in an end-to-end XML workflow, new content management and Web delivery platform, redesign of C&EN Online, and introduction of a mobile application for C&EN on multiple mobile delivery devices including the iPhone and iPad.
The Copyright Subcommittee discussed the updated Journal Publishing Agreement that was released in 2010. An outreach program to educate authors about copyright matters was proposed.
