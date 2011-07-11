Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Refining Applicable Costs Under Research Grants

by David J. Hanson
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A task force under the President’s National Science & Technology Council is seeking comments and suggestions for improvements to the Office of Management & Budget’s Circular A-21 to reduce the costs of compliance by universities. This document sets forth the principles for determining costs applicable to grants for educational institutions and is used by universities to determine what can and cannot be charged to federal grants and contracts. Ideas for improvements are sought in the following areas: reporting effort, recovery of direct costs associated with administrative support, improving consistency among agencies in setting indirect cost rates, rationalization among agencies of regulations and reporting requirements, audits of research institutions, and definitions of research equipment. Circular A-21 was last revised in 2004. The request for information was issued by NIH, and any comments can be filed online at 1.usa.gov/kVTaMC.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US government allows grant funding flexibility during coronavirus outbreak
Regulation Reform Ideas Sought
Grant Reporting Rules Burden Researchers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE