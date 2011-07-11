Refining Applicable Costs Under Research Grants

A task force under the President’s National Science & Technology Council is seeking comments and suggestions for improvements to the Office of Management & Budget’s Circular A-21 to reduce the costs of compliance by universities. This document sets forth the principles for determining costs applicable to grants for educational institutions and is used by universities to determine what can and cannot be charged to federal grants and contracts. Ideas for improvements are sought in the following areas: reporting effort, recovery of direct costs associated with administrative support, improving consistency among agencies in setting indirect cost rates, rationalization among agencies of regulations and reporting requirements, audits of research institutions, and definitions of research equipment. Circular A-21 was last revised in 2004. The request for information was issued by NIH, and any comments can be filed online at 1.usa.gov/kVTaMC.
