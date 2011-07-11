Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Science (Joint with Council)

by Sadiq Shah
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

The Committee on Science (ComSci) continues to make progress on its central initiative, the Alternative Energy Systems project. The project has three dimensions: science and technology, education, and policy. The scientific component is focused on hydrogen, solar, biofuels, and nuclear energy. Following a session on hydrogen in Boston, ComSci organized two successful forums in Anaheim on solar and nuclear energy. Regarding education, a special multidisciplinary symposium was held in Anaheim on community college approaches to renewable energy. Also, as part of the International Year of Chemistry celebration, ComSci is also organizing a forum at the IUPAC meeting in August in Puerto Rico.

ComSci has used symposia as just one of the tools to gather and communicate information about the alternative energy initiative and is now preparing to disseminate information through multiple platforms. For example, ComSci is developing a special segment on nuclear energy as part of an upcoming issue of the ACS Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research journal.

A second major cross-cutting issue being developed by ComSci is the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education to innovation and entrepreneurship initiative, which focuses on how to better prepare the next generation of scientists for discovery and entrepreneurship. A kickoff symposium was held in Anaheim on this issue. Regarding public policy, ComSci is currently reviewing ACS position statements on sustainability and scientific integrity and continues to work on developing energy policy recommendations.

In addition, following approval from the ACS Board, ComSci worked to submit a nomination on behalf of the society for the Presidential National Medal of Science. This medal is considered the nation’s highest honor for scientists and engineers. Finally, consistent with its mission, ComSci discussed several emerging issues at its meeting and has begun work on a strategic plan to provide a blueprint for future key directions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Committee on Science: Exploring emerging scientific challenges and opportunities
Actions from the June board of directors meeting
Official Reports From The December 2012 ACS Board Of Directors Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE