Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Scientists Go To Great Depths For Rare-Earth Elements

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Yasuhiro Kato
Pacific deep-sea sediments, shown in this core sample, are rich in rare-earth elements.
Pacific deep-sea sediments, shown in these core samples, are rich in rare earth elements
Credit: Yasuhiro Kato
Pacific deep-sea sediments, shown in this core sample, are rich in rare-earth elements.

Deep-sea mud from the Pacific Ocean contains enough lanthanide metals and yttrium to meet the world’s growing demand for these essential elements used in electronic devices and equipment, researchers in Japan report (Nat. Geosci., DOI: 10.1038/ngeo1185). More than 90% of these metals are currently mined in China because of the low cost of extraction and minimal environmental regulations. But China’s own increasing need for the elements has threatened to create a shortage in the rest of the world (C&EN, May 16, page 28). Although previous geological research has shown that oceanic mud contains rare-earth elements, the distribution and concentration of the metals had not been mapped. To that end, Yasuhiro Kato of the University of Tokyo and colleagues took 2,000 ocean sediment core samples from 78 sites in the Pacific Ocean. Using X-ray fluorescence and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry they found the sediments were rich in elements such as dysprosium and europium. The team estimates that a single square kilometer in the central North Pacific contains enough rare-earth metals to supply one-fifth of the world’s annual needs and thus “constitutes a highly promising huge resource for these elements.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE