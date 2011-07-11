Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Technician Affairs

by John K. Barrett
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Committee on Technician Affairs (CTA) uses ACS governance channels and society resources to speak for applied chemical technology professionals. CTA’s goals are to raise public awareness of the value of technicians, to make technicians relevant to ACS, and to make ACS relevant to technicians.

CTA sponsored the National Chemical Technician Awards banquet on March 27. The winner of this year’s award was Bill Dellinger, senior technologist for R&D at Dow Chemical. Dellinger is the 23rd recipient of this annual award, which is presented in recognition of outstanding technical and communication skills, safety, reliability, leadership, teamwork, publications, and presentations.

CTA served as an active cosponsor with the Applied Chemical Technology Subdivision (ACTS) of the Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division (I&EC) for the I&EC and Undergraduates: Collaborating for the Future symposium at the national meeting in Anaheim.

CTA’s Education Subcommittee continues to research and develop plans to produce a series of low-cost, online continuing education courses for applied chemical technology professionals. The Recognition & Career Progression Subcommittee discussed the administration of the Distinguished Service and Best Overall Technician Group Awards, as well as potential nominees for ACS Fellows for 2011. The subcommittee will explore utilization of existing career counseling and résumé writing resources within ACS in order to make the chemical technology professional community aware of these tools for career enhancement.

CTA continues to seek opportunities to collaborate with other stakeholders as it strives to advance the chemical enterprise and all of its practitioners. As such, CTA remains an active participant in diversity-related efforts of the society through its participation in the newly formed Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: The importance of the chemical technical professional
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Highlighting the chemical technical professional
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Committee on Corporation Associates: Supporting ACS’s industrial members

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE