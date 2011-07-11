The Committee on Technician Affairs (CTA) uses ACS governance channels and society resources to speak for applied chemical technology professionals. CTA’s goals are to raise public awareness of the value of technicians, to make technicians relevant to ACS, and to make ACS relevant to technicians.
CTA sponsored the National Chemical Technician Awards banquet on March 27. The winner of this year’s award was Bill Dellinger, senior technologist for R&D at Dow Chemical. Dellinger is the 23rd recipient of this annual award, which is presented in recognition of outstanding technical and communication skills, safety, reliability, leadership, teamwork, publications, and presentations.
CTA served as an active cosponsor with the Applied Chemical Technology Subdivision (ACTS) of the Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division (I&EC) for the I&EC and Undergraduates: Collaborating for the Future symposium at the national meeting in Anaheim.
CTA’s Education Subcommittee continues to research and develop plans to produce a series of low-cost, online continuing education courses for applied chemical technology professionals. The Recognition & Career Progression Subcommittee discussed the administration of the Distinguished Service and Best Overall Technician Group Awards, as well as potential nominees for ACS Fellows for 2011. The subcommittee will explore utilization of existing career counseling and résumé writing resources within ACS in order to make the chemical technology professional community aware of these tools for career enhancement.
CTA continues to seek opportunities to collaborate with other stakeholders as it strives to advance the chemical enterprise and all of its practitioners. As such, CTA remains an active participant in diversity-related efforts of the society through its participation in the newly formed Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board.
