People

Tess Award to Dean Webster; Call for Nominations

July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Webster
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Dean Webster
Dean Webster
Credit: Courtesy of Dean Webster

Dean C. Webster, a professor in the department of coatings and polymeric materials at North Dakota State University, is the winner of the 2011 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings, sponsored by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering.

The $3,000 cash prize and plaque recognize outstanding individual achievements and noteworthy contributions to coatings science, technology, and engineering. Webster’s research focuses on the synthesis and characterization of novel polymers. He will receive the award during the fall ACS national meeting in Denver.

Nominations are sought for the 2012 Roy W. Tess Award. Scientists from all sectors of industry, government, and academia are eligible to apply and should forward nominations to Chair, Polymer & Coatings Consultants, 5645A Emerald Ridge Pkwy., Solon, OH 44139. For more information, contact Theodore Provder at (440) 914-0611 or (440) 610-4809, or e-mail tprovder@att.net. Each nomination will be considered for four award years after its receipt but must be renewed for consideration beyond that time. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 31.

