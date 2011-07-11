Advertisement

Careers

Younger Chemists (Joint with Council)

by Dorothy Miller
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
The Younger Chemists Committee (YCC) continues to promote its vision to lead younger chemists into successful careers and active roles in ACS and the profession. Early this year, YCC, the Divisional Activities Committee, and the Local Section Activities Committee collaboratively surveyed the young chemist constituency on the perceived value that divisions and local sections provide. The 2,464 survey responses are currently being analyzed and will be shared at a later date.

Through a partnership with the European Younger Chemists Network, YCC has developed both a virtual and physical exchange program, with the goal of helping both U.S. and international younger chemists make connections and build professional relationships. On Monday, March 27, YCC and the Division of Professional Relations hosted our first virtual symposium, “Globalizing Education: Graduate School Opportunities in North America & Europe.” During the Denver national meeting, YCC and the Denver Local Section will host a physical exchange program. Seven young chemists from Germany, Spain, Finland, Austria, and Russia will attend and present posters at the upcoming ACS national meeting in Denver.

In November 2010, YCC selected the second group of CIBA Young Scientists Travel Award winners. The four recipients were awarded $500 travel grants to attend ACS national or regional meetings, present research, and participate in professional development activities. Additionally, YCC selected 15 Younger Chemist Leadership Development Award recipients. Awardees attended the 2011 ACS Leadership Institute in Fort Worth, Texas.

The YCC website (ycc.sites.acs.org) has been updated with new content and features focusing on relevant award and career information. YCC has also extended its online presence to many social networks such as the ACS Network, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, to engage more young chemists. Join us!

YCC is proud to have a representative on the newly formed Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board. Through this board, YCC finds tremendous opportunity to advance diversity and inclusion of underrepresented populations in ACS and the chemical profession.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

