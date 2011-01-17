Collins And Vom Saal Win Heinz Awards

Terrence J. Collins, Teresa Heinz Professor of Green Chemistry at the Institute for Green Science at Carnegie Mellon University, and Frederick S. vom Saal, Curators’ Professor in the Division of Biological Sciences at the University of Missouri, are among the winners of the 16th annual Heinz Awards.
The awards, given by the Heinz Family Foundation, are in memory of the late Sen. H. John Heinz III and were established in 1993 by his wife, Teresa Heinz Kerry. The 2010 prizes recognize innovative and inspiring individuals whose work has addressed environmental challenges. Each recipient has received an unrestricted cash prize of $100,000.
Vom Saal was cited for his work uncovering health problems linked to bisphenol A. Collins was cited for his work using green chemistry to detoxify hazardous chemicals and for his leadership in training the next generation of scientists.
