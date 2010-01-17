Bonnie Charpentier’s call for honoring community college chemistry teachers, along with the fact that community college faculty comprise 19% of the chemistry workforce in higher education, caught my interest (C&EN, Nov. 15, 2010, page 49). As someone who spent 12 years teaching chemistry at a community college, I can say the dedication to teaching that she referred to on the part of most faculty is real.
Most community college chemistry professors teach general chemistry. Some teach general chemistry at a remedial level. An instructor may be teaching general as well as remedial courses in the same semester. Students often arrive at community colleges ill-prepared. I did not read any mention of the 2YC3 organization in her article. ACS affiliate sections that have a community college within their respective regions might do well to consider some type of award for excellence in community college chemistry teaching.
Paul R. Loconto
Okemos, Mich.
