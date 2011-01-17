Faculty Workshops Available

The National Science Foundation-sponsored Chemistry Collaborations, Workshops & Communities of Scholars (cCWCS) program has announced its 2011 schedule of workshops for faculty. These workshops, offered throughout the U.S., provide participants with content and pedagogies to introduce a variety of topics in the undergraduate curriculum. Attendance at the workshops is free. Topics for 2011 workshops include nuclear magnetic resonance, computational chemistry, crystallography, forensic science, chemistry and art, mitochondrial biochemistry, nanotechnology, guided-inquiry laboratories, and green chemistry. More information and the online application are available at ccwcs.org.
