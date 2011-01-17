Gregory Stephanopoulos Wins BIO Award

Gregory Stephanopoulos, Willard Henry Dow Professor of Chemical Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the George Washington Carver Award for Innovation in Industrial Biotechnology from the Biotechnology Industry Organization. Stephanopoulos was recognized for his pioneering work in the field of industrial biotechnology and, in particular, metabolic engineering and its practical application to industrial processes.
His current research focuses on engineering a microbe for cost-effective production of oil and biodiesel. The award honors individuals in academia, government, and the private sector who have made a significant contribution to industrial biotechnology innovation.
