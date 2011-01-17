Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Interfacial Properties Boost Lasing by Quantum Dots

Two-monolayer-thin alloy layer in core-shell nanocrystals aids optics applications

by Mitch Jacoby
January 17, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Quantum dots’ prospects for use in laser applications are looking bright as a result of a study showing how to limit a deleterious effect that robs the semiconductor nanocrystals of their potential lasing power (Nano Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl103801e). Ten years ago, a research team that included Victor I. Klimov of Los Alamos National Laboratory showed that quantum dots could be made to lase, a demonstration that opened the door to several applications in optics. Despite the proof-of-principle experiment, nanocrystal lasing has remained impractical because of a fast relaxation process known as Auger recombination, which quenches the electronic excitations required for lasing and causes electron, rather than photon, emission. Now, Klimov, Florencio García-Santa­maría, Sergio Brovelli, and coworkers report that capping a cadmium selenide core with just a few monolayers of cadmium sulfide suppresses the Auger process by more than two orders of magnitude. The group’s spectroscopic measurements indicate that the improvement stems from the unique electronic properties of a two-monolayer-thin alloy layer at the core-shell interface, a finding consistent with recent theoretical predictions, they say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superbright quantum dots with inorganic caps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
TiO₂ nanocrystals exhibit unusual slow-motion blinking
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quantum dot LEDs go cadmium-free

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE