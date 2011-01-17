Italy’s Euticals Will Acquire Archimica

The Italian pharmaceutical chemicals company Euticals is acquiring Archimica from TowerBrook Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum. TowerBrook acquired Archimica, also a pharma chemicals firm, from Clariant in 2006. Archimica has about 550 employees at six sites in the U.S. and Europe, the main one located in Origgio, Italy. Its 2009 sales were about $170 million, up 16% from 2008, TowerBrook says. Euticals, with five plants near Milan, had sales last year of $122 million.
