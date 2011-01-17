James Stevens Garners Houdry Award

James C. Stevens, a corporate fellow at Dow Chemical, is the recipient of the North American Catalysis Society’s 2011 Eugene J. Houdry Award in Applied Catalysis. The award recognizes and encourages individual contributions in the field of catalysis. Stevens led breakthrough research efforts that fostered some of the most significant recent advances in polyolefins technology, such as the development and commercialization of Insite technology and constrained-geometry catalysts, which has led to the production of more than 2 billion lb of polyolefins per year. He will accept the plaque and an honorarium and deliver a lecture during the 22nd North American meeting of the Catalysis Society, to be held in Detroit in June.
