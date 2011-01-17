Joseph Francisco Speaks To Saudi Arabian Chapter

ACS Past-President Joseph S. Francisco delivered remarks via live Web video during the 2010 annual meeting of the Saudi Arabian International Chemical Sciences Chapter of the American Chemical Society, held in December in al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. SAICS is ACS’s first international chemical sciences chapter (C&EN, May 3, 2010, page 47).
“This historic Web link continues to honor the tradition of Saudi Arabian ACS chapter leadership and innovation,” Francisco said. He spoke of ways that the chapter could get involved in the International Year of Chemistry. He also encouraged the chapter to reach out and network with ACS local sections and divisions.
The opportunity to speak at this meeting gave Francisco “the chance to connect with his fellow colleagues in Saudi Arabia, as well as share the ACS vision and goals for the future with the audience,” chapter Chair Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi said.
More than 300 people attended the annual gathering, including His Royal Highness Prince Saud Bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor for investment affairs at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority and president of SAGIA’s National Competiveness Center, and Abdallah S. Jum’ah, former president and chief executive officer of Saudi Aramco.
The chapter presented awards of appreciation to local leaders. “This was an opportunity to thank and recognize the honorary members and guests for the support that they have given to the society,” Al-Ghamdi said. “Although it was only a local gathering, it sparked the start of a movement to connect and build a much stronger society around the world via different means of communication that will enable an easier flow of knowledge and experience between different locations.
