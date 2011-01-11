Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Merck Will Revamp Former Schering-Plough Headquarters

Pharmaceuticals: Shift of biotech research to Kenilworth will result in 580 manufacturing job cuts

by Rick Mullin
January 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Merck
A view of the Kenilworth site when it was owned by Schering-Plough.
Credit: Merck
A view of the Kenilworth site when it was owned by Schering-Plough.

Ending two years of speculation about the fate of the former Schering-Plough headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., Merck & Co. has announced plans to convert the site to a biologics research hub as part of a $120 million project.

Merck, which acquired Schering-Plough in 2009, says the shift will begin this year. It will involve the transfer of approximately 350 employees focused on bioprocess and bioanalytic research from Merck's other New Jersey laboratories in Summit, Union, and Rahway to Kenilworth.

Meanwhile, existing pharmaceutical chemical manufacturing and drug and healthcare packaging operations in Kenilworth will be transferred to other Merck locations over the next 12 to 18 months, leading to the elimination of approximately 580 manufacturing positions at the site.

The decision to convert the Kenilworth facility to a biologics R&D hub was based on the range of research already taking place in Kenilworth in discovery and preclinical development, according to Merck spokesman David Caouette. Kenilworth will operate separately from the company's generic biologics division, which has facilities in Palo Alto, Calif., and Boulder, Colo. Merck plans to add about 100,000 sq ft of research and office space to the Kenilworth site.

Packaging operations for pharmaceuticals and consumer goods will be moved to company facilities in Wilson, N.C.; Cleveland, Tenn.; Montreal; and Singapore. Merck will also relocate some small-molecule drug manufacturing to other New Jersey sites, though Kenilworth will maintain pilot-scale small-molecule production.

Approximately 900 office jobs in Kenilworth will be relocated, primarily to the company's Whitehouse Station, N.J., headquarters, Merck says. With the changes, Merck will maintain a workforce of 12,000 employees in the state.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pfizer expands labs, plants in Ireland
Foreign firms invest in research in New Jersey
CROs buy European drug company sites

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE