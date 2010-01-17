More On Proximity To Beaches

The University of Wollongong chemistry building is 1 to 2 miles from one of the local beaches, but I hadn’t thought much about this until we had an American exchange student from the University of Virginia spend a semester here a few years ago (C&EN, Oct. 25, 2010, page 12). Because I had spent some time at the University of Virginia in the 1970s and ’80s and because UVA is not one of our exchange partner universities, I asked the student why he had chosen us. He told me that he had looked at the map of Australia, and our university was the closest to the beaches. He was one of the top students in my second-year chemistry class, and he had a great time surfing while he was here.