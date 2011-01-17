Public Service Award To Jeremy Berg

Jeremy M. Berg, director of the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), is the recipient of the 2011 Howard K. Schachman Public Service Award from the American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology.
The award recognizes exemplary dedication to public service in support of biomedical science. Berg oversees a $2 billion budget that funds basic research in the areas of cell biology, biophysics, genetics, developmental biology, pharmacology, physiology, biological chemistry, bioinformatics, and computational biology.
Prior to joining NIGMS, Berg directed the Institute for Basic Biomedical Sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he also served as professor and director of the department of biophysics and biophysical chemistry. In addition, he directed the Markey Center for Macromolecular Structure & Function and codirected the W.M. Keck Center for the Rational Design of Biologically Active Molecules at the university.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter