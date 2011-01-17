Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Red Blood Cell Mimics Circulate Longer When Flexible

Cross-linking chemistry imparts bio-like property to hydrogel microparticles

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 17, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

By creating hydrogel microparticles that mimic the flexibility of red blood cells, scientists at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, have been able to extend the blood circulation lifetime of the particles, which can be used in drug delivery applications (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1010013108). Red blood cells can contort themselves to wriggle through narrow channels, and this flexibility helps them remain in circulation. Joseph M. DeSimone and coworkers synthesized red blood cell mimics from 2-hydroxyethyl acrylate that they cross-linked with poly(ethylene glycol) diacrylate. The researchers tuned the hydrogel flexibility by varying the amount of cross-linker. The researchers injected the hydrogel particles into mice and imaged them flowing through the animals’ blood vessels. They found that as the flexibility of the particles increased, the circulation time likewise increased. The most flexible microparticles, which contained only 1% cross-linker, had a circulation half-life of more than three days, compared with less than three hours for those with 10% cross-linker. In addition, the more flexible microparticles bypassed organs with complex vasculature, such as the lungs, which trapped more rigid particles.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanozyme-loaded needles spur hair regrowth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patch delivers drugs to eye
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Improving electronic stability of conducting polymer patches

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE