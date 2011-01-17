Rhodia Expands Guar Derivatives

Rhodia is buying the guar derivatives unit of Suzhou HiPro Polymers, based in Zhangjiagang, China. Terms of the deal, to be completed later this quarter, were not disclosed. Rhodia is also expanding guar derivatives output at its plant in Vernon, Texas. The two investments will enlarge by 30% the company’s capacity for guar derivatives used in applications such as personal care, oil and gas extraction, and agricultural chemicals.
