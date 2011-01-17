Rubber Expo Details Announced

The ACS Rubber Division’s 180th Technical Meeting at the 2011 Rubber Expo & Advanced Materials in Health Care show will be held on Oct. 11–13 in Cleveland.
The division will offer technical symposia and educational workshops in rubber and polymer research, applications, technology, and business. It is also planning symposia in advanced biomaterials, research, and applications relating to the health care industry.
Robert W. Handlos, vice president of product development for Bridgestone Firestone North American Tire, will deliver a keynote address. Other speakers will include Buddy D. Ratner, Michael L. & Myrna Darland Endowed Chair in Technology Commercialization at the University of Washington; Frank L. Douglas, chief executive officer of the Austen BioInnovation Institute; and Joseph P. Kennedy, Distinguished Professor of Polymer Science & Chemistry at the University of Akron. For a list of scheduled symposia, visit the Rubber Division’s website at rubber.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter