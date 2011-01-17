Visiting Professor Award To Richard Gross

Richard Gross, Herman F. Mark Professor of Polymer Science at the Polytechnic Institute of New York University, is the recipient of the 2010 Turner Alfrey Visiting Professor award from the Michigan Molecular Institute.
His research is focused on developing biocatalytic routes to monomers, macromers, and polymers. He is also developing biomaterials that have bioresorption rates that can be controlled by embedded hydrolytic enzymes and glycolipid biosurfactants for agricultural and therapeutic applications.
