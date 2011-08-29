Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Loan Guarantees Advance Biofuels Projects

by Melody M. Bomgardner
August 29, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

After years-long delays in facilities construction because of technology challenges and lack of financing, some biofuels companies are getting a helping hand from the U.S. government. Abengoa Bioenergy, a subsidiary of Spanish energy firm Abengoa, is the latest to receive government backing—in the form of a $134 million loan guarantee from the Department of Energy. The company says it will begin construction “in the very near future” on a commercial-scale cellulosic ethanol facility in Hugoton, Kan. Meanwhile, a loan guarantee from USDA helped Ineos Bio obtain $75 million in private financing for a biorefinery near Vero Beach, Fla. The project, to be completed in April 2012, will use gasification and fermentation of waste materials to produce 8 million gal of biofuels and 6 MW of electricity per year. In early July, ethanol maker Poet received a $105 million loan guarantee from DOE for a 25 million-gal cellulosic ethanol plant that it plans to build adjacent to its corn ethanol facility in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Separately, biomass gasification firm Coskata, which was offered a $250 million USDA loan guarantee in January, has raised additional funding from investors. The company says it is finalizing plans for a commercial-scale cellulosic ethanol plant in the southeastern U.S.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Abengoa Teeters Under Debt Load
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Myriant Starts Up Succinic Acid Plant
Mascoma Cancels Stock Offer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE