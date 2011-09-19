Clariant Installs Recycling System

Clariant has inaugurated a plant to recycle propylene glycol deicer fluids at Oslo International Airport. Drains in the aircraft deicing platforms will capture the spent fluid, which Clariant will treat and concentrate at its on-site plant. The fluids will be further purified and concentrated to industry specifications at an off-site Clariant facility. The plant will save the airport a total of 700 metric tons of deicers annually.
