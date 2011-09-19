Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Extreme Photoswitching

Microscopy: Fluorescent proteins that turn on and off many more times than usual improve superresolution methods

by Celia Henry Arnaud
September 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Stefan Hell
Superresolution microscopy with reversibly switchable enhanced green fluorescent protein can write and read patterns with more sharply defined features (bottom) than diffraction-limited methods with the same protein can (top).
Pattern generated and read using reversibly switchable flourescent proteins with diffraction-limited microscopy (top) and the supperesolution miscroscopy method RESOLFT (bottom).
Credit: Courtesy of Stefan Hell
Superresolution microscopy with reversibly switchable enhanced green fluorescent protein can write and read patterns with more sharply defined features (bottom) than diffraction-limited methods with the same protein can (top).

Two new photoswitchable fluorescent proteins that can be repeatedly turned on and off extend the capabilities of superresolution fluorescence microscopy, German researchers report in a pair of papers. The proteins may find use in biological imaging and data storage.

Stefan W. Hell, Stefan Jakobs, and coworkers at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, in Göttingen, mutated existing fluorescent proteins to generate the new proteins. Starting with a yellow fluorescent protein called Citrine, they found a protein, dubbed Dreiklang, which can be switched between fluorescent and nonfluorescent states as many as 200 times (Nat. Biotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nbt.1952). Most other fluorescent proteins can generally be switched on and off only about 20 times.

Dreiklang’s other distinguishing feature is the fact that different wavelengths are used to excite fluorescence and to switch the protein to its dark state. This, together with the long lifetime of the on and off states, allows scientists to use lower intensity light for biological imaging and thereby do less damage to tissue.

Using a similar strategy, the researchers developed a second protein, reversibly switchable enhanced green fluorescent protein (rsEGFP). And they show that rsEGFP can be used to write and read data using the superresolution microscopy method known as RESOLFT (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature10497). In RESOLFT, patterned light turns off emission everywhere except in a precisely defined area. By moving the pattern slightly and repeating the process, the researchers can make closely spaced features. They are able to do this only because rsEGFP can be switched more than 1,000 times.

Writing requires that the data spots stay off. In addition to its reversible off state, rsEGFP also has a permanent off state. The protein switches on with 405-nm light, reversibly turns off with 491-nm light, and permanently turns off with 532-nm light. The features made this way are so small and so close together that they can be read only with superresolution microscopy.

Both of the proteins can be used as fluorescent probes for superresolution imaging in live cells by expressing them as fusions with other proteins.

“These novel photoswitchable fluorescent probes are remarkable in that they can switch between fluorescent and dark states for hundreds to thousands of cycles,” says Xiaowei Zhuang, a chemist at Harvard University who also develops superresolution imaging techniques. “This incredible level of fatigue resistance has enabled live-cell imaging with low light intensity and minimal phototoxicity. These advances represent a major breakthrough in superresolution fluorescence microscopy and substantially enhance our ability to resolve subcellular structures and dynamics.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-atom switcheroo yields fluorescent dyes activated by visible light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spectroscopy method combines the best of Raman and fluorescence
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hybrid method boosts microscopy resolution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE