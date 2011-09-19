Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Rule breaking Leads to Primary Alcohols …

One-pot reaction circumvents classic tenet governing additions to double bonds

by Carmen Drahl
September 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
This reaction for making primary alcohols works with myriad styrene derivatives.
Triple relay catalyst system
This reaction for making primary alcohols works with myriad styrene derivatives.

By linking three processes in one pot, chemists have taken a step toward a greener alternative to hydroboration/oxidation, the classic two-step method for forming primary alcohols from alkenes (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1208685). Obtaining primary alcohols through hydroboration requires stoichiometric amounts of reagents. To find a catalytic alternative, Caltech’s Robert H. Grubbs, Guangbin Dong, Peili Teo, and Zachary K. Wickens had to override Markovnikov’s rule, which dictates that a proton should end up on the less substituted alkene carbon, forming a secondary alcohol instead of the desired primary alcohol. Their approach is a catalysis triple-header, beginning with an unusual palladium-mediated oxidation of an alkene to an aldehyde, followed by acid-catalyzed hydrolysis and reduction with a ruthenium catalyst, yielding a primary alcohol. So far, the procedure works best on styrenes, and it requires relatively high catalyst loadings and stoichiometric amounts of benzoquinone. Dong, now an assistant professor at the University of Texas, Austin, says Grubbs’s team is designing new catalysts and optimizing conditions to eliminate those limitations and make the method cost-competitive with hydroboration.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making single carbon bonds in a familiar way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coupling phenols and allylic alcohols
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crafty Cobalt Polyborylations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE