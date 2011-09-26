Siam Cement To Buy 30% Of Chandra Asri

Thailand’s Siam Cement will pay $425 million for a 30% stake in Chandra Asri Petrochemical, Indonesia’s only producer of ethylene. Siam Cement is buying a 23% stake in Chandra Asri from Apleton Investments, a subsidiary of the Singapore government-owned conglomerate Temasek Holdings. It is getting the other 7% from Barito Pacific, an Indonesian firm that will remain Chandra Asri’s largest shareholder. In addition to olefins, Chandra Asri produces basic polymers such as polyethylene and polypropylene.
