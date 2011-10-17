Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Revises Interstate Air Pollution Rule

by Glenn Hess
October 17, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA is proposing to ease air pollution restrictions from a regulation it issued in July. The regulation is designed to reduce emissions, mostly from coal-fired power plants, that often travel across state borders. Under the proposal, 10 of the 27 states affected by the cross-state transport rule would be allowed to emit more smog- and soot-causing chemicals than had originally been permitted. EPA says it made slight adjustments to the rule after obtaining new data. The revised measure, the agency adds, will provide “certainty for utilities as we work together to ensure that we protect the air we all breathe and the jobs of American workers.” But Rep. Ralph M. Hall (R-Texas), chairman of the House of Representatives Science, Space & Technology Committee, says EPA’s action “confirms several major shortcomings” of the rule, including the use of nontransparent models that do not seem to match with actual pollution measurements. “As we have seen in Texas and throughout the U.S., pursuing an EPA-knows-best approach to compliance will unquestionably result in increased unemployment, power plant shutdowns, and more expensive, less reliable energy,” Hall remarks.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump administration hobbles air pollution control
House Panel Okays Bill To Speed Air Permits
Bill Would Require Analysis Of Air Rules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE