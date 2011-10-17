NSF Selects Innovation Teams

The inaugural class of NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) awardees was announced on Oct. 6. The I-Corps program is designed to aid scientists in exploring the commercial viability of their previously NSF-supported basic research. The 21 teams selected involve individuals from a range of scientific fields including chemistry and chemical engineering. “Our first round of awards emerged from a wide array of fields and strong fundamental research efforts,” says Errol B. Arkilic, I-Corps program officer, adding that “all show promise as potential innovations that could yield additional direct benefits to society.” The teams will receive guidance and specially designed training from experts on technology transfer. Each team will also receive $50,000 to begin assessing the commercial readiness of its technology. Announced in late July (C&EN, Aug. 8, page 30), the program allows for selection of up to 25 teams quarterly.
