Roche Secures DNA-Sequencing License

Roche has licensed technology developed by collaborators Stuart Lindsay of Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute and Colin Nuckolls of the Columbia University Nanoscience Center. Roche will use the DNA-reading technology to build on work its 454 Life Sciences business has been doing with IBM to develop a single-molecule nanopore DNA sequencer. The scientists’ method eliminates the need to use chemical reagents. Roche and IBM hope to create a system that can decode an individual’s genome for less than $1,000.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter