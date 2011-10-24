J . Rich Alexander, a PPG executive vice president, has been appointed to lead PPG’s architectural coatings businesses. Another PPG executive vice president, Pierre-Marie De Leener, has been appointed to lead PPG’s global automotive refinish, protective and marine coatings, and aerospace businesses. Viktoras R. Sekmakas, PPG senior vice president of industrial coatings and president of PPG Asia-Pacific, will become senior vice president of industrial coatings and president of PPG Europe. Michael Horton, vice president of Asia-Pacific coatings and general manager of Asia-Pacific automotive refinish and architectural coatings, will be named president of PPG Asia-Pacific and vice president of automotive refinish and architectural coatings for the Asia-Pacific region.

Glenn Barney has been appointed vice president of business development in North America for England-based Proteome Sciences, which uses proteomics and peptidomics technologies for protein and peptide biomarker discovery, validation, and assay development. Prior to joining Proteome Sciences, he was vice president of business development for NextGen Sciences.

Belén Garijo has been appointed chief operating officer of Merck KGaA’s Geneva-based biopharmaceutical division, Merck Serono. She joins Merck Serono from Sanofi, where she was senior vice president of global operations in Europe. Annalisa Jenkins has been appointed global head of the drug development and medical group. She was previously a senior vice president of the global medical group at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Mark C. Griffiths has been named CEO of Switzerland-based Carbogen Amcis, a pharmaceutical process development and active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing company. Most recently, he worked for Carbogen Amcis’ parent company, Dishman Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, as operations adviser, overseeing the design and construction of manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and in Ahmedabad, India.

Darryl Hazlett has been appointed director of process analytics at PAC, a Houston-based global provider of advanced analytical instruments. Previously, he was a regional manager for online analyzers at Ametek.

Richard Jenkins has been appointed global group president of the Arkema Coating Resins business unit. In addition, Marcel De Wolf has been appointed global group president of Arkema’s photocure resins business unit.

Graham Leggett has joined Tiger Optics, a manufacturer of laser-based trace gas analyzers, as product manager for its environmental division. Prior to joining the company, he served as a project director and manager at AEA Technology, an international environmental consulting firm.

Craig E. Masse has joined biopharmaceutical firm Nimbus Discovery as head of medicinal chemistry for the company’s Nimbus Zeus subsidiary. Previously, he was the group leader of medicinal chemistry at Concert Pharmaceuticals. Nimbus Zeus is focused on the development of anti-infective agents, but the organization also has programs in oncology, metabolic diseases, and inflammation.

Jonathan Pachter has been appointed vice president and head of research at Verastem, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs to treat breast cancer and other cancers by targeting cancer stem cells. Previously, he served as head of cancer biology at OSI Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Astellas Pharma.

Corning F. Painter has been appointed senior vice president of corporate strategy and technology at Air Products & Chemicals. He had been vice president and general manager of global electronics for the company. In addition, John W. Marsland has been named senior vice president and general manager for electronics, performance materials, and supply chain at Air Products. He had been senior vice president for supply chain at the company. Wayne M. Mitchell has become vice president and general manager of Air Products’ electronics business after serving as vice president of Global Business Support Services. Thomas J. Ward will succeed him. Ward most recently served as vice president and general manager of Air Products’ North American Merchant Gases business. Ivo Bols has become vice president and general manager for the company’s global liquid bulk, generated gases, and helium businesses. He had been vice president and general manager of Air Products’ Merchant Gases business in Asia.

Bentley Park has been appointed president of the agriculture and nutrition business of specialty chemicals company Vertellus Specialties. Most recently, he had served as senior vice president and general manager of the commercial division of Mohawk Industries. Park replaces John Craun, who will work on business development and sourcing projects until he retires at the end of 2012.