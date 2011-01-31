AkzoNobel Invests In Brazil Pulp Market

AkzoNobel will build a $123 million pulp and paper chemicals plant in Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil. The facility will serve what is projected to be the world’s largest pulp mill, run by Brazil’s Eldorado Celulose e Papel. The 1.5 million-ton-per-year mill is slated to come onstream in 2012. The agreement with Eldorado is part of Akzo’s strategy to double revenues in Brazil to $2.1 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter