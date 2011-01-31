Call for Papers for I&EC Graduate Student Symposium

The American Chemical Society’s Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division (I&EC) is soliciting papers for its first Graduate Student Award Symposium, which will take place during the fall ACS national meeting in Denver.
The division seeks papers that are relevant to industrial and engineering chemistry in general, and/or to the following I&EC subdivisions: Applied Chemical Technology, Green Chemistry & Engineering, Novel Chemistry for Industrial Application, and Separation Science & Technology.
Graduate students in the chemical sciences and/or engineering are eligible to apply. Entries should include a research summary of up to 1,800 words, an abstract of fewer than 250 words, and a letter of recommendation from the student’s research adviser. E-mail submissions to the I&EC program secretary at iecprogramchair@gmail.com. Students must also input their abstracts in the ACS Program & Abstract Creation System at abstracts.acs.org.
Successful applicants will present their papers during a symposium at the fall ACS national meeting in Denver. The first-, second-, and third-place presentations will be awarded $750, $500, and $250, respectively, in addition to free meeting registration. The deadline for submissions is March 21. Questions may be directed to Mike Matthews at matthews@cec.sc.edu.
