Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Daniel B. Murphy

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 31, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Daniel B. Murphy, 82, a Yonkers, N.Y., professor emeritus of chemistry at Lehman College, in Bronx, N.Y., died on Dec. 15, 2010, after a brief illness.

Born in Richmond Hill, Queens, N.Y., Murphy received a B.S. in 1947 and an M.S. in 1949, both in chemistry, from Fordham University. After teaching at the University of Scranton, in Pennsylvania, for two years, he worked as a research chemist at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, N.J., from 1951 until 1954. He then joined Pennsylvania State University as a research assistant and graduate student in fuel science, earning a Ph.D. there in 1958.

Beginning what would become a 34-year association with colleges that are part of the City University of New York system, Murphy joined Hunter College as a chemistry instructor. He advanced to associate professor before transferring to Lehman in 1967.

His areas of research included propellants and explosives, high-nitrogen heterocyclics, carbon and graphite, and the kinetics of carbon deposition. He retired as a full professor in 1991 but continued to teach part-time and to maintain a research laboratory for several years. Murphy served as a visiting professor at the University of Derby, in England, in 1993 and 1994.

He coauthored the textbook “Foundations of College Chemistry” and wrote many journal articles. He was a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Sigma Xi, and Phi Lambda Upsilon, as well as an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1948.

He enjoyed spending time at the family’s summer home near Sag Harbor, N.Y., and sailing on nearby Noyac Bay.

Murphy is survived by his wife, Lorraine, whom he married in 1951; sons, Daniel C., Brien J., and Kevin A.; daughter, Kathleen M. Civetta; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: H. Robert Gerberich
Joseph N. Neucer
Gilbert S. Panson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE