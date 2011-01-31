Dow Partners With Nature Conservancy

Dow Chemical will collaborate with the Nature Conservancy to examine how Dow’s operations rely on and affect nature. The organizations aim to develop a method that would assign a monetary value to natural systems, such as watersheds that provide clean water, and use those values in business decision making. Dow will commit $10 million to the project over five years. Scientists from Dow and the Nature Conservancy will share results publicly for other companies to test and use.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter