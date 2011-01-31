Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Green Chemistry and Engineering in Brazil

by Linda Wang
January 31, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

The American Chemical Society is collaborating with the Chemical Institute of Canada and People to People Citizen Ambassador Programs, an educational travel provider, to offer an opportunity for chemists and chemical engineers to join a delegation traveling to Brazil on May 14–22 to explore topics in green chemistry and chemical engineering.

Nancy B. Jackson, ACS president and manager of the International Chemical Threat Reduction Department at Sandia National Laboratories, and Russell J. Boyd, a professor of chemistry at Dalhousie University, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and past-president of the Canadian Chemical Society, will lead the delegation in facility walk-throughs, informal social events, and roundtable discussions with professional counterparts in Brazil. Topics will include minimizing waste through the use of catalytic reactions; avoiding the use of solvents, separation agents, or other auxiliary chemicals; and renewing raw material and feedstock.

The delegation will explore the world’s largest urban forest, see the massive Christ the Redeemer statue, and visit the São Paulo Art Museum. Tuition is $5,995. RSVP by Feb. 15. For more information, visit peopletopeople.com/jacksonboyd.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE