Green Chemistry and Engineering in Brazil

The American Chemical Society is collaborating with the Chemical Institute of Canada and People to People Citizen Ambassador Programs, an educational travel provider, to offer an opportunity for chemists and chemical engineers to join a delegation traveling to Brazil on May 14–22 to explore topics in green chemistry and chemical engineering.
Nancy B. Jackson, ACS president and manager of the International Chemical Threat Reduction Department at Sandia National Laboratories, and Russell J. Boyd, a professor of chemistry at Dalhousie University, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and past-president of the Canadian Chemical Society, will lead the delegation in facility walk-throughs, informal social events, and roundtable discussions with professional counterparts in Brazil. Topics will include minimizing waste through the use of catalytic reactions; avoiding the use of solvents, separation agents, or other auxiliary chemicals; and renewing raw material and feedstock.
The delegation will explore the world’s largest urban forest, see the massive Christ the Redeemer statue, and visit the São Paulo Art Museum. Tuition is $5,995. RSVP by Feb. 15. For more information, visit peopletopeople.com/jacksonboyd.
