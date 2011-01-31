Herbert C. Morris, 93, a Texaco researcher and executive, died in Sugar Land, Texas, on Nov. 23, 2010.
Born in Dayton, Ohio, Morris attended Ohio State University before earning a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the University of Dayton in 1942.
He then joined Texaco in Beacon, N.Y. He built a distinguished, 40-year career at the company, serving as a researcher and, later, as an executive in the petrochemicals and fuel additives division. He was credited with many patents. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1942.
A philanthropist with a passion for science and education, Morris, along with his wife, Marion, established the Earl H. Morris Endowed Lectureship (in honor of Herbert’s father, a prominent Dayton family physician) and the Marion & Herbert Morris Laboratory, both at Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine. They were also active supporters of the University of Dayton.
Morris was keenly interested in the stock market, world politics, and the education and careers of his daughters. He enjoyed jazz music and gardening.
Morris is survived by his wife; their five daughters, Jeanne Morris Smith, Catherine Morris Byrnes, Mariana, Susan, and Ellen; and seven grandchildren.
