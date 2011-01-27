Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

International Year Of Chemistry Launches

Opening Ceremony: Paris hosts chemistry delegates from around the world

by Sarah Everts
January 27, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

OPENING CHEMISTRY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sarah Everts/C&EN
ACS President Jackson (left) speaks with IUPAC President Moreau at the launch of IYC in Paris.
Credit: Sarah Everts/C&EN
ACS President Jackson (left) speaks with IUPAC President Moreau at the launch of IYC in Paris.

Some 1,000 delegates from more than 60 countries convened in Paris on Jan. 27 to launch the 2011 International Year of Chemistry (IYC), which was decreed by the United Nations Educational Scientific & Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The yearlong celebration of molecular science coincides with the 100th anniversary of Marie Sklodowska-Curie's receipt of the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry as well as the 100th anniversary of the founding of the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry (IUPAC).

"Our goal for this year is not just to say good things about chemistry," said Irina Bokova, UNESCO director general, at the opening ceremony. "We want to say the truth about chemistry—its advantages and disadvantages, its opportunities, but also its risks."

Nicole J. Moreau, president of IUPAC, pointed out that chemistry will play an important role in solving some of the world's major challenges, including human health, food security, energy, and sustainable development. Moreau added that chemistry has "an abominable image" that she hopes will be improved by public outreach activities during IYC.

Marie Sklodowska-Curie's granddaughter, Hélène Langevin-Joliot, gave a keynote lecture at the IYC opening ceremonies. Langevin-Joliot, a nuclear physicist from the Institute of Nuclear Physics at Orsay, in France, described the life and accomplishments of her grandmother, who worked in an era when the scientific achievements of women were "ignored," she said.

HISTORICAL INSPIRATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sarah Everts/C&EN
Marie Sklodowska-Curie's granddaughter, Hélène Langevin-Joliot, talks about her grandmother's life at the IYC opening.
Credit: Sarah Everts/C&EN
Marie Sklodowska-Curie's granddaughter, Hélène Langevin-Joliot, talks about her grandmother's life at the IYC opening.

This sentiment resonates with another goal of IYC, which is to reinforce the struggles that women around the world still face in chemistry. Bokova noted that women make up only 30% of chemistry researchers and that there have been only four female chemistry Nobel Prize winners.

The opening ceremonies featured lectures from chemistry Nobel Laureates Ada Yonath (2009), Jean-Marie Lehn (1987), and Yuan T. Lee (1986). Also planned are sessions devoted to how chemistry, through its role in global medicine, agriculture, and energy, can contribute to sustainable development.

"It's very exciting to celebrate the opening of IYC with chemists from all over the world," said Nancy B. Jackson, president of the American Chemical Society and attendee of the festivities in Paris. "Many of the chemical societies have brought young people and educators. I hope their experiences here in Paris will help them spark excitement about chemistry back in their home countries."

The opening ceremonies are just the beginning of many events to celebrate chemistry around the world in 2011, from science cafés in Cape Cod to chemistry shows in Sydney, Australia, to undergraduate competitions in Beirut, Lebanon, to museum displays in Athens, Greece.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS strengthens ties in the Middle East
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The International Year of the Periodic Table officially kicks off in Paris

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE