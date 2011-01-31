Isaiah Von, 92, an American Cyanamid chemist, died at home in McLean, Va., on Jan. 4.
Born in Philadelphia, Von received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the State University of New York, Buffalo, in 1940 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1943. During World War II, he worked on the military and industrial explosive RDX, a nitramine known by numerous names including Research Department Explosive, at Penn.
He then joined American Cyanamid in Bound Brook, N.J., conducting research with dyes before becoming chief chemist for pigments. Von held many patents.
After his retirement in 1981, he consulted in India and South Korea. He contributed extensively to the book “Dyes Made in America, 1915–1980,” by Anthony S. Travis. Von was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1943.
He is survived by two sons, a daughter, and two grandchildren.
