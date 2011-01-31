James W. Cleary, 84, a polymer research chemist, died of congestive heart failure on Aug. 25, 2010, in Waynesboro, Ga.
Born in Evanston, Ill., Cleary served in the Navy in World War II. He then studied organic chemistry, earning a B.S. at Loyola University, in Chicago, and a Ph.D. at Washington State University, Pullman.
He then worked as a polymer research chemist at Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville, Okla.; Dartco in Augusta, Ga.; and James River in Neenah, Wis. In 1998, he retired to Waynesboro. He was credited with more than 50 patents.
Cleary was a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1949.
Cleary was a member of numerous community choirs and of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waynesboro. He participated in the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed farming and gardening.
He is survived by his son, Kevin; daughters, Karen, Celeste, and Heather; and three grandchildren.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter