John C. Keresztesy, 73, a retired chemist, died suddenly on Feb. 24, 2010, in Silver Spring, Md.
Born in New Brunswick, N.J., Keresztesy attended Staunton Military Academy, in Virginia, and received a B.A. from Middlebury College, in Vermont. He then earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Maryland in 1964.
During his career, he worked at Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Laboratories; Kean University, in Union, N.J.; and American Home Products. In the 1960s, he was an editor for Chemical & Engineering News. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1962.
Keresztesy is survived by his wife, Frances, and two children, John and Christina.
