Kuraray Eyes Texas For Polyvinyl Alcohol

Kuraray has purchased land in La Porte, Texas, to expand its business in polyvinyl alcohol, a water-soluble resin used in liquid-crystal displays and other applications. At a nearby site in Texas, it already produces ethylene vinyl alcohol and its Septon-brand thermoplastic rubber. The Japanese firm is one of the world’s leading producers of polyvinyl alcohol, which it makes in Japan, Singapore, and Germany. Earlier this month, it announced plans to expand the German plant by more than 60% (C&EN, Jan. 24, page 18).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter