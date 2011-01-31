A Little Tug Speeds Up Collagen Cleavage

Mechanical stress increases the rate at which structural collagen is degraded by the enzyme matrix metalloproteinase-1 (MMP-1), according to a study by Stanford University chemical engineers (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja109972p). Mechanical stress is known to affect the composition and structure of the collagen-containing extracellular matrix (ECM) in embryonic development and some diseases. But how this force exerts its influence is poorly understood. Alexander R. Dunn, Arjun S. Adhikari, and Jack Chai used a magnetic bead assay to measure the effect of force on the rate at which MMP-1 snips collagen. The researchers attached one end of each collagen trimer to a surface and the other end to a magnetic bead. Bead detachment from the surface signaled that MMP-1 had cleaved the collagen. They found that a mechanical load of 13 piconewtons increased the rate of collagen cleavage 81-fold. The team proposes a model in which the mechanical force stretches and unwinds the collagen, allowing MMP-1 to rapidly cleave the collagen triple helix. The findings suggest “a possible role for mechanical force in the regulation of ECM remodeling,” the researchers write.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter