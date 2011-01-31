Nalco Sells Personal Care Business

Nalco has sold its performance products group to Lubrizol for $166 million. The group supplies hair- and skin-conditioning polymers, preservatives, and ultraviolet-light-absorbing polymers to formulators of personal care products. Its sales last year were $45 million. Nalco CEO J. Erik Fyrwald says the personal care business is more product- than service-oriented and thus not a strategic fit with its industrial water treatment and environmental mitigation businesses. For its part, Lubrizol will integrate the Nalco products into its Noveon personal care product line.
