Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nickel Complex’s Magnetic Switch

Light-driven isomerization changes molecule’s coordination and thus its magnetic properties

by Carmen Drahl
January 31, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Rainer Herges
Magneto Switch Herges (left) and graduate student Marcel Dommaschkinvestigate the light-mediated switching behavior of a nickel complex.
Credit: Courtesy of Rainer Herges
Magneto Switch Herges (left) and graduate student Marcel Dommaschkinvestigate the light-mediated switching behavior of a nickel complex.

With a turntable-like design, chemists have developed the first single molecule that can stably switch magnetic properties at room temperature in a homogeneous solution (Science, DOI: 10.1126/ science.1201180). This kind of spin-switching behavior had previously been limited to bulk materials or to very low temperatures, which limits potential applications in areas such as single-molecule magnetic storage. The switchable molecule, designed by Rainer Herges and coworkers at the University of Kiel, in Germany, is a nickel(II) porphyrin complex with a dangling phenylazopyridine group attached to its side. When exposed to green light, the nitrogen-nitrogen double bond in the phenylazopyridine isomerizes from trans to cis, which leaves the pyridine nitrogen hanging above the nickel like a record player needle. As the nitrogen coordinates to nickel, the complex’s geometry transitions from square planar to square pyramidal and its magnetic properties switch from diamagnetic to paramagnetic. The shift can be reversed by blue light. The team notes that the complex may be useful as a contrast agent that can be turned on and off at will for dynamic magnetic resonance imaging.

[+]Enlarge
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Star of David catenane shines with both Ir and Zn
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metallopolymers now feature switchable personalities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ring Around The Catalyst

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE