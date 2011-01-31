Pfizer Adds NYC To Academic Network

Pfizer has expanded its Centers for Therapeutic Innovation program, a network of academic partners intended to speed the translation of basic research into biotherapeutics, to include seven research-based medical centers in New York City. Pfizer established CTI in November 2010, with the University of San Francisco signing on as the first partner. To be close to its new set of collaborators, Pfizer will set up research labs at the Alexandria Center for Life Science, in Manhattan.
