People

Raymond T. Schneider

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 31, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 5
Raymond T. Schneider, 81, a retired chemical engineer, died on Dec. 28, 2010, in Vero Beach, Fla.

Born in Cincinnati, Schneider received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1952.

He worked for the Atomic Energy Commission before serving in the Army during the Korean War. Schneider then worked for more than 40 years as a process and project engineer for a number of companies. Focused on the design and construction of chemical plants, he developed expertise in flue gas desulfurization, processing of minerals and uranium, and production of mineral acid phosphate, nitrogen fertilizers, and beverage and fuel alcohol. He held three patents.

Schneider was a fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1970. He received many awards for his photographs of the birds of Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Jo; their son, Joe; daughters, Rita Usher, Ruth Hoffman, Peggy Miller, and Carol Wittel; and numerous grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

