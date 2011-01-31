Three Biofuels Firms Get USDA Backing

Waste-to-biofuels firms Coskata, Enerkem, and Ineos have received loan guarantees from USDA. The guarantees will make it easier and more affordable for the firms to obtain financing for commercial-scale facilities. Coskata received a $250 million guarantee for a wood-biomass-to-ethanol facility in Greene County, Ala., with an annual capacity of 55 million gal. Enerkem’s $80 million guarantee will support a 10 million-gal biofuels plant in Pontotoc, Miss., that will take in municipal waste. And Ineos Bio, an affiliate of chemical firm Ineos, received a $75 million guarantee for a biorefinery in Vero Beach, Fla. The plant will have an annual capacity of 8 million gal of ethanol derived from vegetative waste.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter