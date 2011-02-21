ACS Scholars Program seeks applicants

The ACS Scholars Program, which provides scholarships for underrepresented minorities, is now accepting applications for the 2011–12 academic year. African American, Hispanic, or American Indian high school seniors or college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors pursuing a college degree in the chemical sciences or chemical technology are eligible to apply. For more information, visit www.acs.org/scholars. Applications are due on March 1.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter